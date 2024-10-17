Left Menu

Infosys Ups Revenue Forecast Amid Solid Profit Growth

Infosys Ltd reported a 4.7% rise in net profit for Q3, and lifted its fiscal year revenue guidance following broadbased growth. The net profit for July-September was Rs 6,506 crore, marking a 4.7% annual increase. Revenue also grew by 4.2% to Rs 40,986 crore.

Infosys Ltd has seen a 4.7% increase in its net profit for the September quarter, announcing this on Thursday and also adjusting its revenue projections upwards after achieving broadbased growth.

The company's net profit reached Rs 6,506 crore in the July-September period, representing an annual rise of 4.7% from last year's figure of Rs 6,212 crore. This was also 2.2% higher compared to the previous quarter, as detailed in a company statement.

Revenue for the period experienced a 4.2% increase, amounting to Rs 40,986 crore. Notably, Infosys has for the second quarter in a row updated its revenue guidance for the 2024-25 fiscal year, now anticipating growth between 3.75% to 4.50%, a rise from the 3% to 4% range forecasted earlier.

