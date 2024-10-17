Ports Power Up: India's Maritime Growth Surges

India's prominent ports have witnessed significant growth, with cargo volume rising by 5.03% to 413.747 million metric tonnes in September, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The 20th Maritime States Development Council meeting focused on rank systems to boost competition and performance across India's maritime sector. Over 100 state issues were tackled, including new challenges like establishing safe havens for distressed ships and expanding security through advanced detection infrastructure.

Additionally, cargo transport on National Waterways hit 56.57 million metric tonnes from April to August 2024, marking a 4.54% increase over last year's figures. A substantial 3,39,768.74 metric tonnes were transported via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route and Inland Water Transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)