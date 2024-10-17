Ports Power Up: India's Maritime Growth Surges
India's 12 major ports saw a 5.03% rise in cargo volume, reaching 413.747 million metric tonnes in September. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also updated the progress on maritime competition and security, amidst new challenges. Cargo transportation on National Waterways grew by 4.54% year-on-year.
- Country:
- India
India's prominent ports have witnessed significant growth, with cargo volume rising by 5.03% to 413.747 million metric tonnes in September, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The 20th Maritime States Development Council meeting focused on rank systems to boost competition and performance across India's maritime sector. Over 100 state issues were tackled, including new challenges like establishing safe havens for distressed ships and expanding security through advanced detection infrastructure.
Additionally, cargo transport on National Waterways hit 56.57 million metric tonnes from April to August 2024, marking a 4.54% increase over last year's figures. A substantial 3,39,768.74 metric tonnes were transported via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route and Inland Water Transit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cargo
- ports
- maritime
- India
- shipping
- waterways
- growth
- transportation
- sectors
- competition
ALSO READ
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping
Ancient Peru Throne Room Points to Female Ruler, Scientists Explain Everest's Growth, FAA Grounds SpaceX's Falcon 9
World Bank Approves Strategic Partnership to Boost Suriname’s Economic Resilience and Inclusive Growth
Rapid Growth in Renewable Jobs but Need Greater Focus on Workforce Diversity: IRENA-ILO Report
Japan’s Energy Future: Balancing Nuclear Restarts and Renewable Growth