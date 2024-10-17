B L Kashyap & Sons Secures Credit Boost: A New Era for India's EPC Giant

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., a prominent player in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector, has marked a major achievement with a credit rating upgrade by CRISIL Ratings. The company's long-term rating has been elevated to 'CRISIL B+/Stable' from its previous 'CRISIL B-/Stable', while its short-term rating remains 'CRISIL A4'.

This significant upgrade reflects the company's consistent performance and the solidification of its credit profile, backed by improved business risk assessments and a robust growth trajectory. The recognition underscores B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.'s stable financial standing and promising future outlook.

With operations in 12 cities across 8 Indian states, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. has over three decades of expertise, boasting a portfolio of more than 250 projects across multiple sectors, including railways, IT campuses, commercial and residential developments, among others. For more details, visit their website at www.blkashyap.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)