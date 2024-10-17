Global Easing Trends: Central Banks Shift to Policy Relaxation
Seven out of ten developed-market central banks are easing monetary policies amid declining inflation and economic challenges. From Switzerland to Japan, monetary policy shifts aim to stimulate growth. However, Norway and Australia remain hawkish, maintaining interest rates. Traders predict varying future cuts based on evolving economic landscapes and data dependencies.
In a significant shift, seven of the ten major developed-market central banks have commenced easing monetary policies in response to declining inflation and economic headwinds. This pivot, tracked closely by Reuters, highlights the varied strategies being adopted globally as decision-makers emphasize data-driven approaches.
The Swiss National Bank, taking advantage of a moderate inflation environment, is considering further rate cuts to bolster its export-driven economy. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is expected to lower rates again as consumer credit concerns mount amid sluggish economic growth. Similarly, Sweden's Riksbank and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand are continuing aggressive rate cuts to reignite economic activity.
Contrastingly, Norway and Australia maintain a more cautious stance, with both nations holding rates steady amid inflation challenges. As global monetary policies shift, the impact on markets and economies continues to draw close scrutiny from investors and analysts alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Shares Surge Amid China's Stimulus and Home Purchase Easing
Kerala CM Accused of Appeasing Majority Communalism
IMF Advises Gradual Easing of Monetary Policy for Philippines Amid Inflation Targets
Iceland's Central Bank Cuts Key Policy Rate Amid Easing Inflation
Biden Signs Law Easing Environmental Reviews for Chip Facilities