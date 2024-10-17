Left Menu

Global Easing Trends: Central Banks Shift to Policy Relaxation

Seven out of ten developed-market central banks are easing monetary policies amid declining inflation and economic challenges. From Switzerland to Japan, monetary policy shifts aim to stimulate growth. However, Norway and Australia remain hawkish, maintaining interest rates. Traders predict varying future cuts based on evolving economic landscapes and data dependencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, seven of the ten major developed-market central banks have commenced easing monetary policies in response to declining inflation and economic headwinds. This pivot, tracked closely by Reuters, highlights the varied strategies being adopted globally as decision-makers emphasize data-driven approaches.

The Swiss National Bank, taking advantage of a moderate inflation environment, is considering further rate cuts to bolster its export-driven economy. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is expected to lower rates again as consumer credit concerns mount amid sluggish economic growth. Similarly, Sweden's Riksbank and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand are continuing aggressive rate cuts to reignite economic activity.

Contrastingly, Norway and Australia maintain a more cautious stance, with both nations holding rates steady amid inflation challenges. As global monetary policies shift, the impact on markets and economies continues to draw close scrutiny from investors and analysts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

