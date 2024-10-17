Global Easing Trends: Central Banks Shift to Policy Relaxation

In a significant shift, seven of the ten major developed-market central banks have commenced easing monetary policies in response to declining inflation and economic headwinds. This pivot, tracked closely by Reuters, highlights the varied strategies being adopted globally as decision-makers emphasize data-driven approaches.

The Swiss National Bank, taking advantage of a moderate inflation environment, is considering further rate cuts to bolster its export-driven economy. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is expected to lower rates again as consumer credit concerns mount amid sluggish economic growth. Similarly, Sweden's Riksbank and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand are continuing aggressive rate cuts to reignite economic activity.

Contrastingly, Norway and Australia maintain a more cautious stance, with both nations holding rates steady amid inflation challenges. As global monetary policies shift, the impact on markets and economies continues to draw close scrutiny from investors and analysts alike.

