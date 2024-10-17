Left Menu

Seamless Parking Solutions: FASTag Revolution at Howrah Station

A Gurugram-based company, Park+, collaborates with Howrah Police to introduce Kolkata's first FASTag parking management system at the Howrah Railway Station. This initiative simplifies parking by allowing vehicles to drive in and out without stopping, with fees auto-deducted via FASTag. The system aims to offer a hassle-free parking experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:15 IST
A Gurugram-based company has teamed up with the Howrah Police to unveil a cutting-edge parking solution at the high-traffic Howrah Railway Station, an official shared on Thursday.

The company has rolled out Kolkata's inaugural FASTag parking management system at the station, a spokesperson confirmed. This novel system lets vehicle owners drive into designated parking zones and exit effortlessly, freeing them from halts for payment.

Parking fees are automatically deducted from the FASTag accounts, eliminating cash dealings and reducing queues, the company stated. "Our collaboration with the Howrah Police helps bring our smart parking services to Kolkata and simplifies the parking ordeal at Howrah Railway Station," Park+ Founder & CEO Amit Lakhotia said, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing car ownership experiences.

Users can also conveniently book and pay for parking slots via their smartphones, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

