ECB's Strategic Shift: Balancing Inflation and Economic Growth
The European Central Bank reduced interest rates for the third time this year to combat slowing economic growth, marking a major policy shift. While inflation seems controlled, uncertainties like U.S. elections and trade tariffs pose risks. Further cuts are expected unless economic conditions improve significantly.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates for the third time this year, signaling a shift in focus from controlling inflation to fostering economic growth within the euro zone. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the disinflationary trend is progressing well.
However, uncertainties such as the upcoming U.S. elections and potential trade barriers if Donald Trump wins could impact the European economy. Despite these risks, Lagarde expects a 'soft landing' for the economy, indicating moderate but positive growth.
The recent quarter-point cut lowers the deposit rate to 3.25%, with further cuts anticipated through March. Analysts suggest that easing inflation pressures align with a forecast of continued rate reductions to stabilize economic performances.
