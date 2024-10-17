ECB's Strategic Shift: Balancing Inflation and Economic Growth

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates for the third time this year, signaling a shift in focus from controlling inflation to fostering economic growth within the euro zone. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the disinflationary trend is progressing well.

However, uncertainties such as the upcoming U.S. elections and potential trade barriers if Donald Trump wins could impact the European economy. Despite these risks, Lagarde expects a 'soft landing' for the economy, indicating moderate but positive growth.

The recent quarter-point cut lowers the deposit rate to 3.25%, with further cuts anticipated through March. Analysts suggest that easing inflation pressures align with a forecast of continued rate reductions to stabilize economic performances.

