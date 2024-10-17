Left Menu

India's Groundbreaking Rupee-Denominated Credit Line to Mauritius

India has granted a 487.60 crore rupee-denominated line of credit to Mauritius for a water pipeline replacement project. This marks the first rupee-based credit under the IDEAS scheme. The plan involves replacing 100 km of obsolete pipeline, reflecting India's commitment to Global South development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:09 IST
India's Groundbreaking Rupee-Denominated Credit Line to Mauritius
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has unveiled an innovative financial initiative by extending a 487.60 crore rupee-denominated line of credit to Mauritius, aimed at replacing the nation's aging water pipeline. This is a milestone in India's international economic strategy, under the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS).

The replacement of nearly 100 kilometers of outdated water pipeline in Mauritius symbolizes India's dedication to enhancing infrastructure in partner countries. The line of credit will be provided by the State Bank of India on beneficial terms, further showcasing the strategic depth of Indo-Mauritian ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced this historic offer during discussions with Mauritian Minister Maneesh Gobin, highlighting India's continued support for the socio-economic progress of Global South countries. This initiative aligns with India's broader mission to respond to the developmental goals of its global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024