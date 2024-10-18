China's Economic Struggles: Navigating a Delicate Recovery
China's economy is facing a slowdown due to a prolonged property crisis and weak consumption, prompting policymakers to consider more stimulus to meet growth targets. Economic growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 remain modest, with concerns over deflationary pressures and declining export prospects exacerbating the situation.
China's economy is grappling with a significant slowdown, triggered by an ongoing property downturn and feeble consumer demand. This situation is putting pressure on policymakers to implement additional stimulus measures to achieve growth targets.
According to a Reuters poll, the third quarter is expected to see a deceleration in economic growth to 4.5% year-on-year. This marks a reduction from 4.7% in the previous quarter, revealing the slowest expansion rate since early 2023.
As authorities strive to invigorate the economy, the focus is shifting from traditional investments in infrastructure and manufacturing to encouraging consumer spending and addressing deflationary threats.
