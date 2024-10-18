Swift Recovery: Train Services Resume After Agartala Express Derailment

In a swift recovery effort, train services on the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur section are back on track after Thursday's derailment of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express in Assam's Dima Hasao district. The disruption saw eight coaches derailed but was resolved by Friday morning, allowing the SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express to cross the affected site at 9:48 am, confirmed a spokesperson from the NF Railway.

Senior officials, including Railway Board members, conducted site inspections to evaluate the derailment's cause. While the event, occurring at 3:55 pm, led to widespread cancellations, fortunately, no fatalities or major injuries arose.

As the accident relief medical train and senior officers facilitated recovery efforts, several trains, including the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Special, were cancelled. The situation remains dynamic with some services widespread rescheduled, as stated in the official NF Railway bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies.)