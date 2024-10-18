Left Menu

Swift Recovery: Train Services Resume After Agartala Express Derailment

Train services in the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur section have been restored after a derailment of eight coaches in Assam's Dima Hasao district. An investigation into the cause is underway, with no major injuries reported. Several train services were cancelled or rescheduled due to the incident.

Updated: 18-10-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:42 IST
Swift Recovery: Train Services Resume After Agartala Express Derailment
In a swift recovery effort, train services on the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur section are back on track after Thursday's derailment of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express in Assam's Dima Hasao district. The disruption saw eight coaches derailed but was resolved by Friday morning, allowing the SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express to cross the affected site at 9:48 am, confirmed a spokesperson from the NF Railway.

Senior officials, including Railway Board members, conducted site inspections to evaluate the derailment's cause. While the event, occurring at 3:55 pm, led to widespread cancellations, fortunately, no fatalities or major injuries arose.

As the accident relief medical train and senior officers facilitated recovery efforts, several trains, including the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Special, were cancelled. The situation remains dynamic with some services widespread rescheduled, as stated in the official NF Railway bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

