Revolutionizing Steel: India's Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

India's National Green Hydrogen Mission advances with three pilot projects aimed at incorporating green hydrogen into steel production, marking a significant step towards achieving low-carbon steel. Supported by Rs. 347 crore, these initiatives aim to establish India as a leader in green hydrogen technology and energy transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo source: https://mnre.gov.in/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform the steel industry, the Indian government has greenlit three pioneering projects under its National Green Hydrogen Mission to integrate hydrogen into steel production. This move aligns with guidelines from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) aimed at advancing green initiatives in the sector.

The MNRE's strategy focuses on pilot initiatives to explore safe and efficient hydrogen-based steelmaking technologies. These projects intend to validate the technical feasibility of hydrogen in steel production and assess economic viability, crucial for reducing the industry's carbon footprint.

Three significant proposals have been sanctioned for pilot projects by Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd with partners, Simplex Castings Ltd, and the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), receiving Rs. 347 crore support. The projects, expected to be operational in three years, aim to set the foundation for large-scale hydrogen application in India's steel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

