RBI's Crackdown on NBFCs Sparks Industry Scrutiny

The Reserve Bank of India has ordered four Non-Banking Financial Companies to halt new loans, sparking industry-wide scrutiny. A Morgan Stanley report suggests further regulatory actions may follow. The move signals RBI's effort to enforce compliance and protect borrowers amid concerns over high lending rates and work culture pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed four Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to stop approving and disbursing new loans. This regulatory action, announced on Thursday, targets Asirvad Microfinance, Arohan Financial Services, DMI Finance, and Navi Finserv, with the mandate taking effect after the close of business on October 21, 2024.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a Morgan Stanley report which suggests that more companies in the sector may face similar scrutiny. The report highlights that while Asirvad Microfinance's lending rates are in line with industry norms, the RBI's action indicates possible underlying issues beyond just interest rates.

RBI's clampdown is viewed as an effort to enforce compliance and ensure ethical lending practices. The central bank underscores the importance of preventing unfair treatment of borrowers. Additionally, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has raised concerns about high-pressure work environments driven by employee loan targets, stressing the need for NBFCs to self-correct rather than relying solely on regulatory interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

