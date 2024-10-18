TTK Prestige Elevates Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director Position

TTK Prestige, known as a leader in India's kitchen appliances market, has announced the promotion of Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to the role of Managing Director. Previously the company's CEO, Vijayaraghavan succeeds Chandru Kalro, continuing a legacy of strong leadership and commitment to innovation in the sector.

Under the new leadership, TTK Prestige aims to drive market growth through a dedicated focus on consumer satisfaction and product innovation. Venkatesh's appointment underscores the company's strategy to enhance its executive team, fostering operational efficiency and sustained progress. His career boasts key roles at companies like Cavinkare and Airtel, equipping him with comprehensive industry expertise.

T.T. Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige, expressed confidence in Vijayaraghavan's leadership, highlighting his broad experience and ability to manage large teams. Jagannathan voiced optimism about expanding the company's market foothold and maintaining its esteemed position under Venkatesh's guidance. Venkatesh, acknowledging the opportunity, emphasized his commitment to strategic initiatives that will propel TTK Prestige's growth and secure its leadership in the kitchen appliance market.

(With inputs from agencies.)