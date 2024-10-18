TTK Prestige Elevates Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director Position
TTK Prestige, a leading kitchen appliance brand in India, has promoted Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director. With a focus on growth and innovation, Venkatesh, previously the CEO, is set to strengthen the company's leadership and expand its market presence. He brings valuable experience from firms like Cavinkare and Airtel.
- Country:
- India
TTK Prestige, known as a leader in India's kitchen appliances market, has announced the promotion of Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to the role of Managing Director. Previously the company's CEO, Vijayaraghavan succeeds Chandru Kalro, continuing a legacy of strong leadership and commitment to innovation in the sector.
Under the new leadership, TTK Prestige aims to drive market growth through a dedicated focus on consumer satisfaction and product innovation. Venkatesh's appointment underscores the company's strategy to enhance its executive team, fostering operational efficiency and sustained progress. His career boasts key roles at companies like Cavinkare and Airtel, equipping him with comprehensive industry expertise.
T.T. Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige, expressed confidence in Vijayaraghavan's leadership, highlighting his broad experience and ability to manage large teams. Jagannathan voiced optimism about expanding the company's market foothold and maintaining its esteemed position under Venkatesh's guidance. Venkatesh, acknowledging the opportunity, emphasized his commitment to strategic initiatives that will propel TTK Prestige's growth and secure its leadership in the kitchen appliance market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AsiaOne Forum: A Celebration of Innovation and Leadership
Tredence and Snowflake Revolutionize Travel and Hospitality with AI Innovations
Ashok Leyland Partners with Nidec for Electric Drive Innovation
Dubai GDRFA Launches 7th Creative Care Diploma to Boost Innovation Leadership
UAE-India Collaboration Fuels AI Innovations in Visual Media