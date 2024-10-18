Left Menu

Vantage Markets Celebrates Milestone with Luxury Rewards in 15th Anniversary Promo

Vantage Markets introduces its Vantage First Class Promo, celebrating 15 years of operations by rewarding traders with luxury prizes like a Mercedes Benz and Japan trips. The promo emphasizes Vantage's dedication to its traders and aims to enhance trading experiences across dynamic markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portvila | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:26 IST
Vantage Markets is marking its 15th anniversary by launching the 'Vantage First Class Promo,' celebrating the milestone with traders in select regions. This exclusive promotion is a gesture of appreciation, offering premium gifts valued up to USD 111,000. Among the prizes are a Mercedes Benz C220, a luxury trip to Japan for two, a Cartier Tank Must watch, and a Leica M11 Monochrom camera. The initiative highlights Vantage's dedication to fostering growth and rewarding loyalty in the global trading community.

To participate, traders must deposit a qualifying amount during the promotional period and trade key assets like Forex, Gold, Silver, or Crude Oil. This promo continues Vantage's legacy of providing trading excellence over the past 15 years. Lian J, User Growth Director at Vantage Markets, emphasized the promo as an acknowledgment of the unwavering support from their traders.

The promotion represents an opportunity for traders to benefit from Vantage's platform while being rewarded for their support. Vantage Markets, a multi-asset CFD broker, offers clients a robust trading service, featuring a user-friendly platform and award-winning mobile trading app. Interested participants can find more details on the Vantage App, though terms and conditions apply.

