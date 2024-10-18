Left Menu

Market Bounces Back: Nifty 50 Ends in Green

On Friday, the stock market closed positively, with Nifty 50 rising by 0.42%. Despite an initial downturn due to foreign investor selling, selective buying led to a recovery. Financial, auto, and metals stocks boosted the market. Experts remain optimistic about future market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:53 IST
Market Bounces Back: Nifty 50 Ends in Green
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stock market rebounded on Friday, overcoming earlier losses to close in positive territory. Nifty 50 climbed to 24,854.05, marking an increase of 104 points, or 0.42%, while the Sensex settled at 81,224.75, up by 218.14 points, or 0.27%.

Throughout the trading day, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw various sectors rally, except those in the FMCG, IT, and oil and gas sectors. IT stocks emerged as the day's biggest laggards. Performance varied sector-wise, with Nifty Private Bank index showing strength and both Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank indices rising.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that post-morning sell-off, strategic purchasing in financials, auto, and metals fueled recovery. Positive early financials from private banks buoyed expectations for upbeat weekend reports. China's Q3 GDP results also buoyed metals, aided by ECB's rate cuts. Nonetheless, foreign investors remained net sellers in October, as DIIs absorbed the selling pressure, remarked Shriram Subramanian, MD of InGovern Research Services. The Hyundai IPO's lukewarm reception marked the week's notable event.

Leadership emerged from Axis Bank, Wipro, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, and Shriram Finance, whereas Infosys, Asian Paints, Britannia, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra faced declines. Foreign investor sales drove the market's initial fall, but analysts predict improvement and a sharp recovery in the weeks ahead. Within the Nifty 50, 17 stocks fell while 33 stocks gained. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024