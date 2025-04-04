Historic Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Intense Debate in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 as a "watershed moment" for its potential to aid marginalized communities often deprived of "voice and opportunity." With both Houses of Parliament approving the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, Modi highlighted this legislative move as a cornerstone in the pursuit of socio-economic justice and transparency.

Emphasizing the role of dialogue in refining the bill, Modi expressed gratitude towards Members of Parliament and contributors who offered vital perspectives during the discussions. He reiterated the significance of transparency, noting that the updated Waqf Bill seeks to safeguard rights, especially those of Muslim women and Pasmanda Muslims previously affected by systemic issues.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding citizens' dignity and transitioning towards a modern framework that prioritizes social justice. Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the bill as detrimental, accusing the government of targeting specific communities under the guise of reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)