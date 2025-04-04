Left Menu

Congress Protests US Tariffs: Demands Modi Government's Response

Congress MPs protested in the Parliament complex against US reciprocal tariffs, demanding an explanation from the Modi government. As the Lok Sabha session was adjourned, opposition leaders took a stand on the issue, emphasizing the potential impact on India's economy, particularly in the auto, pharmaceutical, and agriculture sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions, Congress MPs launched a protest in the Parliament complex over the US imposition of reciprocal tariffs, pressing the Modi government for answers. The demonstration highlighted grave concerns about the potential economic fallout on vital sectors in India, such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

As the Lok Sabha session commenced, Congress and opposition leaders confronted the issue. However, the proceeding was stalled as the treasury benches protested against Sonia Gandhi's critical remarks on the government. This led to adjournment until noon.

In a symbolic move, Congress MPs, alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, staged a protest march on Parliament's Makar Dwar steps. They vociferously opposed the reciprocal tariffs, criticizing the impact on Indian exports as the US applies a 27% tariff, affecting broad economic sectors under President Trump's global trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

