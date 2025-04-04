Tragic Consequences: Teen's Mobile Game Addiction Leads to Suicide

A teenage boy's obsession with a mobile game turned tragic in Maharashtra's Thane district when he allegedly took his own life. The incident unfolded after his father confiscated the mobile phone, hoping to encourage him to focus on academics.

The boy, identified as Aman Sahu, a Class 10 student, reportedly hanged himself when his family members were not at home. The police reported that his parents had enrolled him in extra classes, and the smartphone's removal was an effort to steer his concentration towards studies.

Despite these intentions, the teen's discontent over being cut off from his gameplay led to the extreme action. Hill Line Police Station has registered an accidental death report concerning the incident, according to Senior Inspector Anil Jagtap.

(With inputs from agencies.)