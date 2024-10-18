Infosys Shares Plummet Amid Investor Disappointment Despite Revenue Growth

Infosys Ltd's shares nosedived almost 5% on Friday, eliminating a staggering Rs 37,639.21 crore from its market capitalization after second-quarter results failed to satisfy investors.

The stock saw a significant drop, declining 4.60% to conclude at Rs 1,878.85 on the BSE, and experienced a 5% intra-day dip to Rs 1,870. At the NSE, the share price fell by 4.22% to Rs 1,885, positioning it as the primary laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Despite the slump, Infosys raised its constant currency revenue growth expectation for the fiscal year following a broad-based demand recovery, especially from key financial clients. CEO Salil Parekh lauded the upward adjustment as a significant shift, driven by an uptick in mega deals.

