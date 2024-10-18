Left Menu

Odisha's Transformation: A New Player in Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlights the state's growing prominence in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector, driven by core industries and strategic location. Paradeep's PCPIR is pivotal, while the state diversifies into technical textiles and recycling, inviting global investments for sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:53 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha is fast emerging as a key player in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Speaking at 'India Chem 2024' in Mumbai, Majhi credited the state's growth to increasing demand from core industries such as steel and aluminum.

Majhi emphasized the significance of the Petroleum, Chemicals & Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIR) in Paradeep, which is a driving force behind Odisha's ambitions. The industrial hub, strategically located near Paradeep Port, boasts an integrated supply chain that connects local industries with global markets.

The Chief Minister projected monumental growth for the sector, underlining Odisha's efforts to diversify into high-potential areas like technical textiles, recycling, and specialty chemicals. He encouraged investments, bolstered by Odisha's natural resources and robust industrial ecosystem, positioning the state as a global player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

