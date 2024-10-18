Bengaluru's Second Airport Site: Decision Pending

In a recent announcement, Karnataka's Minister for Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, clarified the ongoing deliberations around the location for Bengaluru's second airport. The decision is expected after a scheduled meeting next week.

Five locations, such as Dabaspet and Bidadi, among others, are being reviewed, with feasibility reports requested for each. Patil assured that no choice has been made as of yet.

Emphatically, Patil noted that political agendas would not dictate the decision; instead, public convenience and promoting industrial growth would be prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)