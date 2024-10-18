Bengaluru's Second Airport Site: Decision Pending
Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister M B Patil stated that Bengaluru's second airport location would be finalized post an upcoming meeting. Five potential sites, including Dabaspet and Bidadi, are under consideration. Patil emphasized that public convenience and industrial growth, not politics, will guide the decision.
In a recent announcement, Karnataka's Minister for Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, clarified the ongoing deliberations around the location for Bengaluru's second airport. The decision is expected after a scheduled meeting next week.
Five locations, such as Dabaspet and Bidadi, among others, are being reviewed, with feasibility reports requested for each. Patil assured that no choice has been made as of yet.
Emphatically, Patil noted that political agendas would not dictate the decision; instead, public convenience and promoting industrial growth would be prioritized.
