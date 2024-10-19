Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Indian Airline Operations

Indian airlines faced multiple bomb threat hoaxes, disrupting flights, including a Vistara flight from Delhi to London diverted to Frankfurt. Authorities conducted security checks before allowing flights to resume. The Civil Aviation Ministry plans stricter measures to prevent such incidents.

Updated: 19-10-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:12 IST
A Vistara flight en route to London from Delhi made an unexpected landing in Frankfurt following a bomb threat. The alarming message, received via social media, redirected the aircraft on October 18, 2024. However, thorough security checks determined it to be a false alarm.

This incident is not isolated. Akasa Air's Bengaluru to Mumbai flight also met with a security alert, temporarily disembarking passengers as safety protocols were enacted. Fortunately, this too proved to be a hoax.

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry is poised to implement stricter regulations to curtail the recurrence of such threats. Potential measures include enforcing no-fly lists for perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

