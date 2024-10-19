Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Indian Airline Operations
Indian airlines faced multiple bomb threat hoaxes, disrupting flights, including a Vistara flight from Delhi to London diverted to Frankfurt. Authorities conducted security checks before allowing flights to resume. The Civil Aviation Ministry plans stricter measures to prevent such incidents.
- Country:
- India
A Vistara flight en route to London from Delhi made an unexpected landing in Frankfurt following a bomb threat. The alarming message, received via social media, redirected the aircraft on October 18, 2024. However, thorough security checks determined it to be a false alarm.
This incident is not isolated. Akasa Air's Bengaluru to Mumbai flight also met with a security alert, temporarily disembarking passengers as safety protocols were enacted. Fortunately, this too proved to be a hoax.
The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry is poised to implement stricter regulations to curtail the recurrence of such threats. Potential measures include enforcing no-fly lists for perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Hoax Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines
Indian Airlines Amplify Operations for Winter Schedule 2024
Indian Airlines Set for Winter Surge with Over 25,000 Weekly Flights
Digital Terror: Tackling Hoax Bomb Threats on Indian Airlines
Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines, Social Media Handles Suspended