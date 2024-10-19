India-Mexico Trade Summit: New Horizons for Bilateral Collaboration

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, urged Mexican investors to explore India's burgeoning sectors, including Global In-House Capability Centers (GICCs), aircraft and ship leasing, and foreign university setups at GIFT-IFSC. Her remarks came during the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit, marking substantial strides towards enhancing bilateral ties.

Addressing attendees, Sitharaman emphasized India's political stability and skilled workforce. She highlighted potential collaborations in pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and digital innovation, amid a backdrop of strengthening economic resilience through diversification, especially in semiconductors and high-tech electronics.

The summit, organized by the Trade and Commerce Council of India with CII and the Indian Embassy in Mexico, saw a significant MoU signing between CII and CCE. This agreement aims to bolster business-to-business interactions and increase Mexico's sourcing of Indian pharmaceuticals. The event, which attracted over 250 industry leaders, focused on diverse collaboration avenues, positioning GIFT-IFSC as a global reinsurance hub.

