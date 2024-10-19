Abhyuday Jindal Takes Helm as ICC President, Eyes Economic Transformation

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), a prominent national business association, has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Limited, as its president. The announcement was made during ICC's annual plenary session in New Delhi on Friday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who attended as the chief guest, commended Jindal's leadership. Goyal highlighted the importance of nurturing young leaders and called upon the ICC to extend its support to startups, women entrepreneurs, and skill development initiatives for the youth. He also urged the chamber to bolster India's status as a global tourism hub.

In his inaugural address, Jindal articulated his vision of transforming the ICC into a catalyst for economic growth and innovation. His leadership intends to promote sustainable practices and advocate for global industrial empowerment, aligning with India's ambition to become a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047. Jindal's past successes in transforming Jindal Stainless signal a promising tenure for the ICC.

