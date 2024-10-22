Left Menu

EU Backs Ukraine with $38 Billion Loan from Frozen Russian Assets

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for approving a $38 billion loan plan. This financial aid, derived from frozen Russian assets, forms part of the G7's $50 billion loan effort to support Ukraine's economic needs amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:12 IST
EU Backs Ukraine with $38 Billion Loan from Frozen Russian Assets
Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant financial move, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal publicly thanked the European Parliament for their recent approval of a plan to utilize frozen Russian assets to grant Ukraine a loan of up to 35 billion euros, equating to around $38 billion.

This financial package is a critical component of the G7's broader $50 billion loan initiative. It is designed to address Ukraine's immediate financial requirements as it grapples with the economic impact of Russia's ongoing military aggression.

Shmyhal's acknowledgment on the platform X underscored the significance of the EU's contribution in helping Ukraine resist the pressures of the full-scale war launched by Russia, emphasizing the dire need for such international financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024