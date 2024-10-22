EU Backs Ukraine with $38 Billion Loan from Frozen Russian Assets
Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for approving a $38 billion loan plan. This financial aid, derived from frozen Russian assets, forms part of the G7's $50 billion loan effort to support Ukraine's economic needs amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.
In a significant financial move, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal publicly thanked the European Parliament for their recent approval of a plan to utilize frozen Russian assets to grant Ukraine a loan of up to 35 billion euros, equating to around $38 billion.
This financial package is a critical component of the G7's broader $50 billion loan initiative. It is designed to address Ukraine's immediate financial requirements as it grapples with the economic impact of Russia's ongoing military aggression.
Shmyhal's acknowledgment on the platform X underscored the significance of the EU's contribution in helping Ukraine resist the pressures of the full-scale war launched by Russia, emphasizing the dire need for such international financial support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
