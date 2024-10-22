Left Menu

Empowering Futures: IYDF and A2cad Academy Bring Joy and Learning to Yakutganj

On October 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and A2cad Academy organized a charity event in Yakutganj, Uttar Pradesh. They provided educational and recreational supplies to underprivileged children, fostering their academic and personal development, and organized interactive activities that encouraged growth, teamwork, and joy.

Empowering Futures: IYDF and A2cad Academy Bring Joy and Learning to Yakutganj
IYDF and A2cad Academy Bring Hope and Care to Underprivileged Children in Kasganj. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On October 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and A2cad Academy hosted a substantial charity event in the village of Yakutganj, situated in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, India. Spearheaded by organizer Mr. Manendra Jot Singh, this initiative aimed at providing vital educational and recreational resources to children from underprivileged backgrounds, thereby nourishing both their academic and personal growth.

The volunteers, including Pushpendra Singh, Navjot Singh, and others, distributed essentials such as school bags, books, and sports equipment to 50 eager children. The intent was not merely to furnish material aid but to enrich the educational circumstances and promote holistic development through inclusive play.

Beyond donations, the day was animated with various interactive activities designed to combine learning with play. Games like trivia and chair races enhanced involvement and instilled a sense of competition among the children. The heartfelt engagement from the volunteers inspired joy and gratitude, as they reflected on the profound sense of fulfillment derived from making a tangible difference in these children's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

