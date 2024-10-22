A Bright Day: Charity Event Brings Joy to Parbhani Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Shriram Cargo Services collaborated to host an inspiring charity event on October 17, 2024, at an orphanage near the Dental College in Parbhani, Maharashtra. The initiative aimed to provide material support to the children while creating a joyful atmosphere through engaging games and interactive sessions.

Orchestrated by Prakash More, with a team of enthusiastic volunteers, this heartfelt event saw the distribution of essential items such as snacks, notebooks, compass kits, and sporting equipment. The volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless experience for the participating children, fostering emotional connections with them throughout the day.

The event not only provided practical assistance but also encouraged teamwork and fitness through a lively football match. Organizers reflected on the success of the initiative, highlighting the importance of empathy and community involvement in improving the lives of disadvantaged children. Plans are underway to expand such impactful projects further, reaching more in need.

