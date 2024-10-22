Left Menu

A Bright Day: Charity Event Brings Joy to Parbhani Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation and Shriram Cargo Services organized a charity event at an orphanage in Parbhani, Maharashtra, offering essential supplies and hosting interactive activities for children. Led by Prakash More, the event fostered emotional support and teamwork, leaving a lasting impact on participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:14 IST
A Bright Day: Charity Event Brings Joy to Parbhani Orphanage
IYDF Partners with Shriram Cargo Services to Bring Hope and Support to Orphanage Children in Parbhani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Shriram Cargo Services collaborated to host an inspiring charity event on October 17, 2024, at an orphanage near the Dental College in Parbhani, Maharashtra. The initiative aimed to provide material support to the children while creating a joyful atmosphere through engaging games and interactive sessions.

Orchestrated by Prakash More, with a team of enthusiastic volunteers, this heartfelt event saw the distribution of essential items such as snacks, notebooks, compass kits, and sporting equipment. The volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless experience for the participating children, fostering emotional connections with them throughout the day.

The event not only provided practical assistance but also encouraged teamwork and fitness through a lively football match. Organizers reflected on the success of the initiative, highlighting the importance of empathy and community involvement in improving the lives of disadvantaged children. Plans are underway to expand such impactful projects further, reaching more in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024