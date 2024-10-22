Left Menu

Manipur's Highway to Development: 50 Projects Paving the Way

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved 50 National Highway projects spanning 1,026 kilometers in Manipur. The majority, 902 kilometers, are in the hills. Eight projects of 125 kilometers have been completed, while 36 projects valued at Rs 12,000 crore are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:01 IST
Manipur's Highway to Development: 50 Projects Paving the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced the approval of 50 National Highway projects, covering a total of 1,026 kilometers in the state of Manipur. The move is set to enhance infrastructure connectivity across the region.

Of these, 44 projects encompassing 902 kilometers are located in the state's hilly areas. The ministry disclosed that eight projects, adding up to 125 kilometers, have been completed. An additional 36 projects, worth Rs 12,000 crore and covering 777 kilometers, are currently under way.

In a related effort, the ministry, under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), has sanctioned projects on state roads as prioritized by the Manipur state government. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also reviewed 29 ongoing NH projects in Nagaland, emphasizing the need for accelerated development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024