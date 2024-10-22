Manipur's Highway to Development: 50 Projects Paving the Way

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced the approval of 50 National Highway projects, covering a total of 1,026 kilometers in the state of Manipur. The move is set to enhance infrastructure connectivity across the region.

Of these, 44 projects encompassing 902 kilometers are located in the state's hilly areas. The ministry disclosed that eight projects, adding up to 125 kilometers, have been completed. An additional 36 projects, worth Rs 12,000 crore and covering 777 kilometers, are currently under way.

In a related effort, the ministry, under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), has sanctioned projects on state roads as prioritized by the Manipur state government. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also reviewed 29 ongoing NH projects in Nagaland, emphasizing the need for accelerated development.

