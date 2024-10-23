Boeing CEO Proposes Bold Culture Shift Amid Mounting Losses
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg outlined a new turnaround strategy in response to $6 billion in quarterly losses attributed to a worker strike and operational challenges. Ortberg emphasized the need for cultural change and stabilizing production, despite ongoing supply chain and workforce difficulties.
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced a new turnaround strategy on Wednesday, urging a "fundamental culture change" as the company grapples with $6 billion in quarterly losses partly due to a debilitating strike.
The planemaker's losses now approach $8 billion for the year as production halts of its 737 MAX, 777, and 767 models, compounded by struggles in its defense and space division, have deeply impacted its business. Boeing shares fell 1% in premarket trading.
Ortberg, addressing employees, stressed the urgency of improving performance in its defense business and aircraft programs, noting that Boeing stands "at a crossroads" following performance issues that disappointed customers and undermined trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Cotton Day: IAEA Highlights Role of Nuclear Science in Boosting Global Cotton Production
North Macedonia Faces Potential Economic Losses of 4% GDP by 2050 Due to Climate Change, Warns World Bank Report
France Faces Challenging Year for Wine Production Amid Severe Weather
Amneal Pharmaceuticals' $200M India Expansion: New Facilities to Boost Production
Phoenix Overseas Boosts Edible Oil Production with BCL Bio Energy