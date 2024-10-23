Left Menu

Boeing CEO Proposes Bold Culture Shift Amid Mounting Losses

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg outlined a new turnaround strategy in response to $6 billion in quarterly losses attributed to a worker strike and operational challenges. Ortberg emphasized the need for cultural change and stabilizing production, despite ongoing supply chain and workforce difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:49 IST
Boeing CEO Proposes Bold Culture Shift Amid Mounting Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced a new turnaround strategy on Wednesday, urging a "fundamental culture change" as the company grapples with $6 billion in quarterly losses partly due to a debilitating strike.

The planemaker's losses now approach $8 billion for the year as production halts of its 737 MAX, 777, and 767 models, compounded by struggles in its defense and space division, have deeply impacted its business. Boeing shares fell 1% in premarket trading.

Ortberg, addressing employees, stressed the urgency of improving performance in its defense business and aircraft programs, noting that Boeing stands "at a crossroads" following performance issues that disappointed customers and undermined trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024