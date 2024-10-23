Boeing Faces Turbulence: CEO Battles Strikes Amid Billion-Dollar Loss

Boeing is navigating through severe financial and operational challenges as it reported a loss of over $6 billion in the third quarter. The aviation giant's newly appointed CEO Kelly Ortberg faces a crucial test with ongoing strikes by machinists adding to the turmoil.

Ortberg outlined a vision for cultural transformation and stronger labor relations, amidst large layoffs and financial pressures. A pivotal vote by union workers on a new contract offer looms, with Boeing's capacity to resume production hinging on the outcome.

The proposal includes significant pay raises and bonuses, but not a reinstatement of traditional pension benefits, leading to mixed reactions among workers. The decision could dictate Boeing's ability to recover its reputation and financial standing in the coming years.

