KPIT Technologies Accelerates with 44% Profit Surge

KPIT Technologies, an automobile industry-focused company, has posted an impressive 44% rise in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 203.7 crore for the September quarter. This marks a significant increase from the Rs 141.4 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

The company's revenue also saw a substantial boost, rising 22.71% to Rs 1,471.4 crore, compared to Rs 1,199 crore in the July-September period of FY24. However, there was a marginal decline in profits by 0.19% as compared to the previous quarter.

The Pune-headquartered firm secured USD 207 million in engagements during this quarter and continues to focus on strategic investments to stay competitive. Despite shares seeing a 3.43% drop, KPIT is confident in maintaining its revenue growth projection of 18-22% for FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)