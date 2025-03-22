Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Marks Three Years of Governance: Tackling Challenges and Driving Growth

On the occasion of completing three years in office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami detailed his administration's significant achievements and future plans. Highlighting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and stringent anti-conversion laws, Dhami asserted that illegal mazars and constructions were being addressed proactively.

The chief minister pointed out that demographic changes posed challenges to his governance but stated his commitment to continue with removal drives and verification operations. Dhami also underscored the importance of tackling issues neglected by previous governments, ensuring the state remains free from illegal activities.

Besides law enforcement, Dhami focused on economic growth; he mentioned the Rs 3.55 lakh crore investment MoUs and ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Song Dam drinking water project. Further, he emphasized empowering the women of Uttarakhand through reservation in government jobs, contributing to the state's development vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)