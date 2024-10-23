Uber Expands India Bus Service to Hyderabad and Mumbai

Uber is set to expand its bus service to Hyderabad and Mumbai, following successful launches in Kolkata and Delhi. Active discussions are underway with stakeholders, but regulatory hurdles remain in Bengaluru.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, expressed his commitment to launching the service in Bengaluru, highlighting the company's focus on local consumer needs.

Singh encouraged civil society and policymakers to embrace such innovations, noting that Uber shuttle services offer convenient and pre-booked transportation options that could complement existing public transport.

