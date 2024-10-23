Left Menu

Uber Expands India Bus Service to Hyderabad and Mumbai

Uber aims to expand its bus service to Hyderabad and Mumbai, with plans for Bengaluru stalled due to regulatory challenges. The ride-hailing platform is in discussions with various stakeholders to launch in the IT hub, emphasizing its push for local adaptability and innovative public transportation solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:11 IST
Uber Expands India Bus Service to Hyderabad and Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uber is set to expand its bus service to Hyderabad and Mumbai, following successful launches in Kolkata and Delhi. Active discussions are underway with stakeholders, but regulatory hurdles remain in Bengaluru.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, expressed his commitment to launching the service in Bengaluru, highlighting the company's focus on local consumer needs.

Singh encouraged civil society and policymakers to embrace such innovations, noting that Uber shuttle services offer convenient and pre-booked transportation options that could complement existing public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024