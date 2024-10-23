Devastating Attack on Turkish Aerospace Company in Ankara

An assault on the Turkish state-run aerospace and defense company, TUSAS, occurred on Wednesday, leaving three dead and five injured. The incident took place on the company's premises on the outskirts of Ankara.

Selim Cirpanoglum, the mayor of the Kahramankazan district, reported the incident to The Associated Press. He noted that the attack has subsided, although specifics about the assailants or motives remain unclear.

The attack on TUSAS has stirred concerns over security measures for critical defense infrastructures in Turkey. The local authorities and company officials are expected to conduct a thorough investigation, and more information is anticipated to be released soon.

