Zomato and Swiggy Raise Platform Fees Amid Festive Season
Zomato and Swiggy have increased their platform fee to Rs 10 in certain cities, including the national capital, amid the festive season. The companies indicate that such adjustments are routine and can vary by location. Swiggy hasn't commented on the fee change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In the lead-up to the festive season, major online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have announced an increase in platform fees in select cities, including Delhi.
Zomato confirmed a rise to Rs 10 as part of a strategic adjustment, citing that the platform fee may vary across different cities. However, the company did not specify which cities are affected.
While Zomato has confirmed the change, Swiggy remains silent on the reason and extent of its fee adjustment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement