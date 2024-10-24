Left Menu

Japan's Minimum Wage Debate: A Political and Economic Balancing Act

Japan's political parties are proposing significant minimum wage hikes ahead of a general election. While aimed at helping workers, these changes may burden small and midsize businesses, already grappling with rising costs. The ruling LDP pledges a 42% wage increase, but details on supporting businesses remain vague.

Updated: 24-10-2024
Japan's political landscape is abuzz with pledges for a substantial increase in the minimum wage. This promise, while potentially swaying voters in the looming general election, poses a substantial risk to the nation's small and midsize businesses, which are the backbone of the fourth-largest global economy.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party is committed to a 42% rise in the minimum wage to 1,500 yen per hour by the end of the decade. This move, intended to win political favor, could impose a daunting strain on businesses already contending with escalating costs and economic uncertainties.

The opposition parties echo similar promises without specifying a timeline for implementation. With inflation biting into household and business budgets, small firms fear the potential financial squeeze. Keidanren, Japan's main business federation, has voiced concerns about the feasibility of rapid wage increases without clear compensatory measures.

