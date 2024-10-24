Adani Wilmar Bounces Back: A Profitable Turnaround
Edible oil company Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a robust net profit of Rs 311.02 crore in Q2 of this fiscal year, overturning a Rs 130.73 crore loss from the previous year. Its total income also increased significantly, climbing to Rs 14,565.30 crore from Rs 12,331.20 crore.
Edible oil and food product giant Adani Wilmar Ltd has posted a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance, registering a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. This comes as a stark contrast to the net loss of Rs 130.73 crore reported in the same period last year.
The company's total income witnessed a significant jump, rising to Rs 14,565.30 crore during the July-September period, compared to Rs 12,331.20 crore in the previous year. These financial results were highlighted in a regulatory filing by the company.
Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between the Indian conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar, has gained a stronghold in the market with its diverse range of brands, including Fortune, specializing in edible oils and other food products.
