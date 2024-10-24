Left Menu

Adani Wilmar Bounces Back: A Profitable Turnaround

Edible oil company Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a robust net profit of Rs 311.02 crore in Q2 of this fiscal year, overturning a Rs 130.73 crore loss from the previous year. Its total income also increased significantly, climbing to Rs 14,565.30 crore from Rs 12,331.20 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Edible oil and food product giant Adani Wilmar Ltd has posted a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance, registering a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. This comes as a stark contrast to the net loss of Rs 130.73 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's total income witnessed a significant jump, rising to Rs 14,565.30 crore during the July-September period, compared to Rs 12,331.20 crore in the previous year. These financial results were highlighted in a regulatory filing by the company.

Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between the Indian conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar, has gained a stronghold in the market with its diverse range of brands, including Fortune, specializing in edible oils and other food products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

