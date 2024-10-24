Left Menu

Government Leverages AI to Revolutionize Road Safety and Toll Collection

The government plans to implement Artificial Intelligence and other technologies to enhance road safety and toll collection efficiency, as announced by Minister Nitin Gadkari at the Traffic InfraTech Expo. Private sector experts and startups will contribute to developing solutions, targeting reduced road accidents and economic losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is set to advance road safety measures by incorporating Artificial Intelligence and innovative techniques to curb traffic infractions, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This announcement was made during the 12th Traffic InfraTech Expo, revealing a roadmap to refine toll collections and elevate transparency with satellite toll systems.

Minister Gadkari emphasized the crucial role of technology in road safety, outlining the government's strategy to blend advanced engineering with stringent law enforcement. Collaboration with private-sector specialists aims to yield effective solutions through a newly appointed expert committee charged with assessing industry proposals within a three-month deadline.

In light of sobering statistics indicating India faces about 5 lakh road accidents annually, the economic impact translating to 3% of GDP, Gadkari reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to improving road safety. Small enterprises are encouraged to engage in governmental projects, fostering innovation and cost-efficient practices without a dip in profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

