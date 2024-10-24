New Rail Line Boosts Connectivity to Amaravati: Naidu Thanks Modi

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a new rail line project connecting the state capital, Amaravati. Naidu has urged swift completion of the project, aiming for a three-year timeline.

During a video conference with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Naidu assured that the state government would cooperate in land acquisition and other necessary steps to expedite the project's completion. He praised the railway minister's efforts in securing Cabinet approval quickly.

The state also plans to invite Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone for a new railway zone in Visakhapatnam. The Union Cabinet sanctioned Rs 6,798 crore for the rail projects, ensuring connectivity between Amaravati and major Indian metros.

(With inputs from agencies.)