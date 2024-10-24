Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Swift New Rail Line to Amaravati

In a bid to enhance connectivity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a new rail line to Amaravati and called for expedited completion within three years.

During a video conference attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Naidu promised state support, especially in land acquisition, to accelerate the project timeline.

The Union Cabinet has approved two rail projects, including a 57-km line to Amaravati worth Rs 2,245 crore, aiming for a swift construction of a 3.2-km bridge over the Krishna river, envisioned as an iconic structure.

