Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Swift New Rail Line to Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a new rail line to Amaravati. Naidu urged the project be completed in three years. The state promised cooperation, while a bridge over the Krishna river aims to be iconic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance connectivity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a new rail line to Amaravati and called for expedited completion within three years.
During a video conference attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Naidu promised state support, especially in land acquisition, to accelerate the project timeline.
The Union Cabinet has approved two rail projects, including a 57-km line to Amaravati worth Rs 2,245 crore, aiming for a swift construction of a 3.2-km bridge over the Krishna river, envisioned as an iconic structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits.
At 19th East Asia Summit, PM Narendra Modi expresses deepest condolences to people affected by ‘Typhoon Yagi’.
India has made digital connectivity effective tool for last-mile delivery, says PM Narendra Modi speaking at India Mobile Congress.
Cabinet approves DA hike of 3 percentage points for central govt employees, effective July 1, 2024: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves Rs 24,475-cr subsidy for non-urea fertilizers for Rabi crop season: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.