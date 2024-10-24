Bomb Scare Chaos: Multiple Hoax Threats Shake Indian Airports

The airports of Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Jharsuguda faced bomb threats on Wednesday, reportedly affecting multiple flights. However, officials confirmed the threats were hoaxes.

At Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport, a threat on social media suggested a bomb on an Akasa Air flight, leading to heightened security and a flight clearing process before departure, said BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan.

Similar scares hit Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda and other flights in Kolkata. Despite these disruptions, airport and airline officials confirmed no bombs were found. Legislative measures are being considered by Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to address such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)