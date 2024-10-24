Tamil Nadu Government Renames Metro Station to Honor Indian Army

The Tamil Nadu government has taken decisive action by renaming the Nanganallur Road Metro station to OTA (Officers Training Academy) Nanganallur Road, as reported on Thursday. This move is an official recognition of the invaluable contributions of the Indian Army.

According to a government order signed by Har Sahay Meena, principal secretary, the renaming falls under the Phase I stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. The Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives department issued the GO on October 22, with the Governor's approval.

This decision stemmed from repetitive requests by military officials, including a recent plea on May 22 by the Chief of Staff at Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai. A committee chaired by the state Chief Secretary recommended this renaming, underscoring its importance for honoring India's military.

(With inputs from agencies.)