Tamil Nadu Government Renames Metro Station to Honor Indian Army

The Tamil Nadu government has approved the renaming of Nanganallur Road Metro station to OTA (Officers Training Academy) Nanganallur Road Metro station. This change is a significant acknowledgment of the Indian Army's role, following a proposal from military authorities and deliberations by a high-level committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has taken decisive action by renaming the Nanganallur Road Metro station to OTA (Officers Training Academy) Nanganallur Road, as reported on Thursday. This move is an official recognition of the invaluable contributions of the Indian Army.

According to a government order signed by Har Sahay Meena, principal secretary, the renaming falls under the Phase I stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. The Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives department issued the GO on October 22, with the Governor's approval.

This decision stemmed from repetitive requests by military officials, including a recent plea on May 22 by the Chief of Staff at Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai. A committee chaired by the state Chief Secretary recommended this renaming, underscoring its importance for honoring India's military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

