Foxconn's Mega Move: Manufacturing iPhone 16 Pro Series in India
Foxconn has invested USD 31.8 million in equipment for its Tamil Nadu factory, marking the first time Apple's iPhone Pro series will be produced outside China. This strategic move underscores Foxconn's commitment to expanding manufacturing capabilities in India for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics titan, has purchased equipment worth USD 31.8 million for its Indian facility, according to a regulatory filing and industry insiders.
The investment indicates the company's preparations to manufacture the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series at its unit in Tamil Nadu, a notable shift as this marks the first occasion Apple's iPhone Pro will be made outside China.
The devices are expected to be launched this month or early November, reinforcing Foxconn's role in enhancing Apple's global production strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Remembering Murasoli Selvam: A Pillar of Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape
Uncovered: Foreign Workers Detained in Tamil Nadu Textile Raid
Cyclonic Systems to Bring Persistent Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu
Intense Rainfall Alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
NIA Raids Uncover Key Evidence in Tamil Nadu Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Conspiracy Case