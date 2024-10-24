Foxconn's Mega Move: Manufacturing iPhone 16 Pro Series in India

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics titan, has purchased equipment worth USD 31.8 million for its Indian facility, according to a regulatory filing and industry insiders.

The investment indicates the company's preparations to manufacture the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series at its unit in Tamil Nadu, a notable shift as this marks the first occasion Apple's iPhone Pro will be made outside China.

The devices are expected to be launched this month or early November, reinforcing Foxconn's role in enhancing Apple's global production strategy.

