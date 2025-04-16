Left Menu

Empowering Inclusion: Tamil Nadu's Legislative Amendment for Differently Abled in Governance

Tamil Nadu proposes amending governance laws to integrate persons with disabilities without them needing to contest elections. Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted this as an effort for social justice, planning to nominate differently abled individuals across urban and rural bodies, enhancing their representation in decision-making roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is set to implement a significant legislative change aiming to empower persons with disabilities by ensuring their representation in local governance without the need to contest elections.

Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the bills in the Assembly, emphasizing the need for equal opportunities as part of a broader social justice initiative.

The government plans to nominate differently abled individuals across municipal councils and panchayats, with provisions for around 650 nominations in urban bodies and tens of thousands in rural governance structures, marking a historic shift towards inclusive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

