AIADMK Walks Out Over Speaker's Decision in Tamil Nadu Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events, AIADMK members staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday. This protest was in response to the Speaker's decision to not allow a discussion on a motion against state ministers.

As soon as the Assembly convened, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami requested the Speaker to address the 'no confidence motion' aimed at three DMK ministers, which was promptly refused by Speaker M Appavu. The opposition did not take kindly to the ruling, resulting in an immediate walkout.

Addressing the media outside the Assembly, Palaniswami explained that the Speaker had denied debate on a no-confidence motion against Ministers K N Nehru, K Ponmudy, and V Senthil Balaji, despite the party's explicit request. He also criticized the ruling DMK for a lack of concern for the populace, highlighting Ponmudy's insensitive remarks affecting Hindu sentiments and derogatory comments about women, alongside concerns over Enforcement Directorate raids on Nehru and Balaji.

