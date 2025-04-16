Tamil Nadu Congress Protests Against Centre's Chargesheet

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee staged a protest on Wednesday evening against the Centre's chargesheet targeting Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The charges are related to the National Herald Money laundering case, causing a stir within political circles.

The demonstration, held by the Chennai District Congress Committee in front of Shastri Bhavan, was led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai. Participants voiced their disapproval of what they deem as political vendetta.

Selvaperunthagai criticized the Enforcement Directorate's actions, claiming no financial wrongdoing or new evidence has been presented. He accused the chargesheet of being part of a continuous campaign of harassment against the Congress leadership.

