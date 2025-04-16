Tamil Nadu Congress Protests Against Centre's Chargesheet
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee held a protest in Chennai against the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai labeled the charges as politically motivated without substantial evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee staged a protest on Wednesday evening against the Centre's chargesheet targeting Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The charges are related to the National Herald Money laundering case, causing a stir within political circles.
The demonstration, held by the Chennai District Congress Committee in front of Shastri Bhavan, was led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai. Participants voiced their disapproval of what they deem as political vendetta.
Selvaperunthagai criticized the Enforcement Directorate's actions, claiming no financial wrongdoing or new evidence has been presented. He accused the chargesheet of being part of a continuous campaign of harassment against the Congress leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Postpones Rahul Gandhi Defamation Hearing: Political Battle Persists
Lok Sabha Speaker chides Sonia Gandhi for casting aspersions on parliamentary procedures followed during passage of Waqf Amendment Bill.
One Nation, One Election Bill another subversion of Constitution; We strongly oppose this legislation: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet.
Waqf bill is brazen assault on Constitution; It's part of BJP's strategy to keep society in state of permanent polarisation: Sonia Gandhi.
Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Escalates