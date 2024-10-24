Delhi Traffic Police Launches Encroachment Crackdown at Seelampur Chowk

The Seelampur Chowk area witnessed an assertive anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday. Resulting in 96 challans, the effort targeted illegal vendors and improperly parked vehicles.

Officials revealed the challenge of heavy traffic congestion due to encroachments on both sides of the road, leaving minimal room for pedestrians. This prompted decisive action.

Working alongside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the police cleared most encroachments, delivering legal consequences to offenders and seizing articles, thus restoring order in one of the busiest zones, remarked Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar.

