Delhi Traffic Police Launches Encroachment Crackdown at Seelampur Chowk

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Seelampur Chowk, issuing 96 challans against illegal vendors and improperly parked vehicles. Collaborating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the drive successfully removed encroachments and eased traffic congestion at a major intersection in northeast Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Seelampur Chowk area witnessed an assertive anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday. Resulting in 96 challans, the effort targeted illegal vendors and improperly parked vehicles.

Officials revealed the challenge of heavy traffic congestion due to encroachments on both sides of the road, leaving minimal room for pedestrians. This prompted decisive action.

Working alongside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the police cleared most encroachments, delivering legal consequences to offenders and seizing articles, thus restoring order in one of the busiest zones, remarked Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

