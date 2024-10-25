Airline Competition: U.S. Departments Intensify Antitrust Inquiry

The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, along with the Transportation Department, announced a public inquiry into the competitive landscape of air travel. This initiative aligns with President Joe Biden's priority of enhancing airline competition, challenging recent consolidation efforts within the industry.

Notably, the Justice Department halted JetBlue's $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines and challenged JetBlue's partnership with American Airlines in the northeast. The USDOT has scrutinized frequent flyer programs, urging airlines to improve customer service protections.

Public comments are being solicited until December 23 on numerous issues, including airline mergers and market accessibility. The dominance of major carriers, which control a significant market share, underscores the urgency of addressing competition to ensure affordable and accessible services for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)