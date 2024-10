Unpacking the Turbulent Skies: Airline Competition Faces Scrutiny

The U.S. Justice Department and the Transportation Department have announced a sweeping public inquiry into the state of competition within the airline industry. This move aligns with President Biden's administration priorities of bolstering competitive practices and thwarting consolidation attempts in the aviation sector.

Recently, the Justice Department took legal action against JetBlue Airways to prevent its $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines and challenged JetBlue's northeast U.S. partnership with American Airlines. Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines faced Transportation Department-imposed conditions before acquiring Hawaiian Airlines.

Airlines for America voiced concerns, suggesting the inquiry is politically timed against the mid-term election backdrop. Authorities are soliciting public feedback on various industry aspects, with aim to strengthen competitive standards and protect consumer interests across U.S. air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)