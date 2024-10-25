Left Menu

Bengal's Bold Move: New Policies to Boost Export and Logistics

The West Bengal government introduced new export and logistics policies to enhance the state's export sector, currently valued at USD 11.7 billion. The National Centre for Export Promotion was launched to boost engineering goods exports and elevate traditional sectors like foundries with modern strategies and skills development.

The West Bengal government unveiled new policies on Friday aimed at bolstering the state's export and logistics sector, which currently boasts merchandise exports worth approximately USD 11.7 billion.

Speaking at the launch of the Kolkata chapter of the National Centre for Export Promotion, Bengal Industry and Commerce Secretary Vandana Yadav revealed that exports of engineering goods alone contribute nearly USD 3.5 billion. She noted that the policies are crafted to foster an environment conducive to private sector-led exports.

Yadav stressed the government's role as a facilitator of improved export conditions, while underscoring the importance of maintaining traditional sectors like the foundry industry alongside modern methodologies. She highlighted the new centre as a means to offer vital training and support, ensuring sustained growth and global competitiveness for the Indian foundry industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

