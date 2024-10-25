North Korea's Speculated Support in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A North Korean foreign ministry official refrained from confirming recent media claims that the country has dispatched troops to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine. North Korea's state news agency KCNA highlighted the statement made on Friday.

The official conveyed that, should such a deployment have occurred, it would presumably be consistent with international standards. Despite the media buzz around this report, the North Korean government has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

This ambiguous position leaves room for speculation on North Korea's potential involvement in the ongoing conflict, with observers watching closely for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)