North Korea's Speculated Support in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A North Korean foreign ministry official did not confirm reports of troops being sent to Russia for the Ukraine war. North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported the statement, with the official suggesting any action taken would align with international norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:06 IST
A North Korean foreign ministry official refrained from confirming recent media claims that the country has dispatched troops to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine. North Korea's state news agency KCNA highlighted the statement made on Friday.

The official conveyed that, should such a deployment have occurred, it would presumably be consistent with international standards. Despite the media buzz around this report, the North Korean government has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

This ambiguous position leaves room for speculation on North Korea's potential involvement in the ongoing conflict, with observers watching closely for further developments.

